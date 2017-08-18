Man killed driving Gator identified

Dennis Montana was driving the Gator when a car hit and killed him. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner's office has identified a man killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Middletown.

Dennis Montana, 60, was driving a John Deere Gator when a car hit him in the 13000 block of Middletown Industrial Blvd. The crash killed him.

Police say the driver of the car was speeding when it crashed into the back of the Gator.

At this point there is no word on whether charges will be filed.

Montana lived in Prospect.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home on Shelbyville Road in Middletown will handle his funeral.

