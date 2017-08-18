I-64 reopened, crews clear multiple crash scenes

It is currently unknown how many people are injured. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple injuries have been reported after several crashes on I-64 westbound near the 9th Street overpass.

The crashes were reported around 9:35 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. When officials arrived on scene they found that "several" crashes had occurred at the location.

MetroSafe told WAVE 3 News there are multiple vehicles involved, but it is unknown how many people are injured. There are no reported fatalities at this time.

As of midnight, all lanes of I-64 have reopened.

