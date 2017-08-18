Seahawks DE Bennett sits again during national anthem

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear). Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits on the bench during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) - Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem for the second straight game of the preseason.

Bennett was alone sitting on the Seahawks bench during the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's preseason game against Minnesota. But teammates showed support for Bennett with center Justin Britt standing alongside with his hand on Bennett's shoulder. Defensive back Jeremy Lane also stood next to Bennett. Lane sat for the national anthem during one preseason game last year.

Bennett said after last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers that the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, including the death of a woman who was struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters, solidified his decision.

Bennett has received support from his teammates and the Seahawks organization. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week he believes players should stand for the anthem but supported Bennett.

