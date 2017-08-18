Romano sharp as Reds hit 3 HRs in 6th, beat Braves 5-3

By CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Cincinnati hit three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Friday night.

Matt Adams' homer in the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead that Dickey held until the four-run sixth. Duvall's homer drove in Joey Votto, who hit a leadoff single, to give the Reds the lead.

Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker added back-to-back homers with one out for Cincinnati's first three-homer inning of the season.

Romano (3-5) snapped a streak of three straight losses in August. The rookie right-hander was dominant after giving up a second-inning homer to Adams. He allowed one run and five hits in his longest of nine starts in the majors.

