Amber Alert canceled, child found

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday night regarding a child who police say was taken from his home by his non-custodial mother.

Police say the mother has a history of substance abuse and could have been under the influence of methamphetamine.

As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the little boy was recovered.

He was abducted in Georgetown, Kentucky. That's in Scott County, about an hour and 15 minutes east of Louisville.

His mother is considered a suspect in his disappearance.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police say his mother broke into the home around 6:30 p.m. Friday in Georgetown. She assaulted a caregiver watching her son and then kidnapped him, according to police.

We do not know the circumstances of the child's recovery at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.