AMBER ALERT: Child abducted from Georgetown, KY

They may be in a blue, 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with a Kentucky license plate number of 226 RXF. This is an example. (Source: KSP)

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Amber Alert has been issued regarding a child who police say was taken from his home by his non-custodial mother.

Police say the mother has a history of substance abuse and could be under the influence of methamphetamine.

The child was abducted in Georgetown, Kentucky. That's in Scott County, about an hour and 15 minutes east of Louisville.

The child's name is Tayden Bradley Kanatzer. He is four-years-old. Tayden is white and has black hair. He is 4'3" and 52 pounds.

Tayden was last seen wearing grey jean shorts, an orange t-shirt with headphones on it made out of words, and brown leather flip-flips.

His mother is Kayla Melton, 25, a white woman with black hair. She is 5'6" and 150 pounds.

They may be with Joseph Hollandsworth, a 40-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6'3" and 320 pounds.

Melton and Hollandsworth are considered suspects at this time. They were believed to be traveling in a blue, 2009 Volkswagen Jetta with a Kentucky license plate number of 226 RXF. The car has four doors.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the car was located along with Hollandsworth, who they believe is Melton's boyfriend. They have not found the child or Melton.

Police say Melton broke into the home where her son was around 6:30 p.m. Friday. She assaulted a caregiver watching her son and then kidnapped him, according to police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.