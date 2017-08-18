Sano homers twice as Twins pound D-backs 10-3

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Former Minnesota Twin Rod Carew, right, and his wife, Rhonda, watch along with Ralph Reuland after his wife, Mary, left, threw out a ceremonial first pitch, part of donor day, before the Twins' baseball game against the Arizona Dia...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, right, beats the tag by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta to score on an inside-the-park home run off Zack Godley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Minnea...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, eyes the plate as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta awaits the throw as Buxton scored on an inside-the-park home run off Zack Godley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday,...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates his inside-the-park home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Godley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Minneapolis.

By MIKE COOKAssociated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Miguel Sano hit two of the Twins' season high-tying six home runs, including an inside-the-park dash by Byron Buxton, and Minnesota powered past the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 Friday night.

Eduardo Escobar, Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep for Minnesota. Buxton finished a single shy of the cycle.

David Peralta had three hits for Arizona, including a home run.

Leading 4-3 in the seventh, Sano hit the first pitch from reliever David Hernandez 452 feet into the second deck in left-center for two runs. Escobar added a two-run shot two batters later for an 8-3 lead.

Sano hit one even further, 474 feet into the third deck, in the eighth for his first multi-homer game this season and third of his career.

Minnesota also hit six home runs May 2 against Oakland.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.