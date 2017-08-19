Where to watch the eclipse in Louisville

Party while the moon hides the sun in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Darkest Day is fast approaching and many are celebrating the big day by hosting viewing parties.

Join WAVE 3 News, Alpha Media, Louisville Astronomical Society and Waterfront Development Corporation on the Big Four Bridge Lawn on Monday for Kentucky's Darkest Day. The event begins at 11 a.m. and continues through the eclipse's peak.

The Kentucky Science Center is hosting events in and around Louisville leading up to the big day. On Monday, The Kentucky Science Center will host a viewing party between one and 3 p.m. Click here for their other events.

Beckley Creek Park will host a Solar Eclipse Watch Party from noon to 4 p.m. Free glasses will be given to the first 300 visitors.

The Kentucky Derby Museum will offer an Eclipse Viewing Tour from one to 3 p.m. Guests will get to watch the big event from the Churchill Downs infield. Tickets are $50 per person. Children under five get in free.

Fourth Street Live will hold a free event from noon to 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.

Copper & Kings hold their Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free eclipse glasses will be available. A Solar Eclipse Distillery Tours will be offered from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Throwing Shade – Solar Eclipse 2017 watch party will be held by IU Southeast at McCullough Plaza on campus. Free solar eclipse viewing glasses, moon pies and informational pamphlets will be distributed while supplies last.

E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park hosts their Total Eclipse of the Park event from noon to 4 p.m. Eclipse-viewing glasses will be included with arts and crafts while supplies last. The event will be held at 3000 Freys Hill Road near the BMX track.

Bernheim Forest and Arboretum's party will be from 1-4 p.m. at its Visitor Center. The free event is free. Eclipse glasses will be given to the first 500 visitors.

