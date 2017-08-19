Man arrested in connection to e-cig store burglaries

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in relation to several burglary cases throughout the city.

Tobias Enix, 18, faces 11 counts of burglary in relation to several burglaries at E-Cigarette stores.

>> PREVIOUS STORIES: String of e-cig store burglaries under investigation

The first store was hit on Wednesday in Middletown. On Thursday, another store was burglarized on Outer Loop. Early Friday morning yet another store was burglarized on Poplar Level Road.

Enix also faces receiving stolen property and criminal mischief charges.

LMPD said Enix may face even more charges as the investigation continues.

