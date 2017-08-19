Americans up 3 points, Kerr sets US record in Solheim Cup

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Fans cheer at the start of foursomes match play in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). United States' Paula Creamer reacts after making a putt on the fifth green during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Europe's Mel Reid, of England, hits on the first tee during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Europe's Mel Reid, of England, left, talks with teammate Emily Pedersen before their foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). United States' Paula Creamer, left, celebrates with teammate Austin Ernst after making a putt on the fifth green during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, ...

By LUKE MEREDITHAP Sports Writer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Cristie Kerr has helped the U.S. take 7 ½ to 4 ½ lead over Europe in Solheim Cup and set a record for points by an American in the event.

Kerr teamed with Lexi Thompson to beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson 5-and-3 in foursome play, giving Kerr 19 points in nine Solheim Cup appearances.

Americans Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst defeated Mel Reid and Emily K. Pedersen 5-and-3 to briefly put the U.S. up by five points.

Europe's Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall beat Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller 2-and-1, and Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher also won 2-and-1 over Danielle Kang and Michelle Wie of the U.S.

The Americans and Europeans will face off in four four-ball matchups later on Saturday.

