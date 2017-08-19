US extends Solheim Cup lead over Europe to 5 points

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Fans cheer at the start of foursomes match play in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). United States' Paula Creamer reacts after making a putt on the fifth green during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Europe's Mel Reid, of England, hits on the first tee during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Europe's Mel Reid, of England, left, talks with teammate Emily Pedersen before their foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). United States' Paula Creamer, left, celebrates with teammate Austin Ernst after making a putt on the fifth green during her foursomes match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in West Des Moines, ...

By LUKE MEREDITHAP Sports Writer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The United States took a 10 1/2- 5 1/2 lead over Europe on Saturday in the Solheim Cup, matching its biggest advantage entering the final day.

The Americans took three of the four afternoon fourball matches after splitting the morning foursomes at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. The biennial event concludes Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Cristie Kerr set a record for career points by an American with 20, teaming with Lexi Thompson to win both of her matches. U.S. captain Juli Inkster held the previous mark with 18 1/2.

Kerr and Thompson beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson 5 and 3 in the morning, and topped Georgia Hall and Catriona Matthew 4 and 2 in the afternoon.

In the other U.S. afternoon victories, Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang beat Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid 2 up, and Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst edged Karine Icher and Madalene Sagstrom 2 and 1. Shadoff and Anna Nordqvist beat Lizette Salas and Angel Yin 4 and 2 for Europe's lone point.

Creamer and Ernst also won in the morning, topping Reid and Emily Pedersen 5 and 3. Europe took the other foursomes, with Nordqvist and Hall beating Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller 2 and 1, and Matthew and Karine Icher defeating Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang 2 and 1.

