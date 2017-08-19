Greek federation accuses Bucks of staging player's absence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's basketball federation has accused the Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA of hatching a plan to prevent Giannis Antetokounmpo from playing in the European championship.
About an hour after Antetokounmpo posted on Facebook and Instagram that he was unavailable because of a knee injury, the federation attacked the Bucks and the NBA in a statement, describing an "organized and well-staged plan" to keep Antetokounmpo from playing in the Eurobasket at the end of the month.
"The simultaneous report by the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo himself, by phone and social media from faraway China, and not by the appropriate official manner, of his inability to join the national men's team saddens us ... but is not surprising," the federation said in the statement.
"A series of indications ... had convinced us of the existence of an organized and well-staged plan by (Antentokounmpo's NBA) team, with the full knowledge if not encouragement of the NBA that put the athlete on the spot and forced him to announce today that he is no longer part of the men's national team."
The federation also said that all details of the story would soon become known.
In his Facebook post, Antetokounmpo said he failed to complete physicals because of excessive pain. Antetokounmpo is in China to attend, but not play in, a basketball tournament in Shanghai, as an NBA ambassador.
He was to have rejoined Greece after his China tour to prepare for the Eurobasket starting on Aug. 31, but his knee problems, which forced him to miss all but one of Greece's warm-up games, alarmed the Bucks, who administered the physical in China.
"It is by far the biggest disappointment in my career," Antetokounmpo posted, in Greek. "I must deal with the problem. Last year, I could 'freeze' the deal on my new extension conttract. This year, I have no choice."
As if anticipating the questions over his absence, Antetokounmpo added: "I ask everyone not to make of my absence more than it already is, and focus instead on the guys who will fight at the Eurobasket for a success that has eluded us for years."
Antetokounmpo's new four-year, $100 million contract with the Bucks begins in September.
Last season in the NBA, he finished in the top-20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.
