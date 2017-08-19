Water rescue crews respond to boat crash on Ohio River

Mason County Fire and water rescue crews responded to the Ohio River for a crash involving two boats Saturday, according to county dispatchers.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. near the William Harsha Bridge that connects Maysville, Kentucky to Aberdeen, Ohio.

Witnesses said the crash involved a pontoon boat and a speedboat.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this story.

