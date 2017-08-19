Water rescue crews respond to boat crash on Ohio River - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Water rescue crews respond to boat crash on Ohio River

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Credit: Chrystal Brubeck) (Credit: Chrystal Brubeck)
MAYSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -

Mason County Fire and water rescue crews responded to the Ohio River for a crash involving two boats Saturday, according to county dispatchers.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. near the William Harsha Bridge that connects Maysville, Kentucky to Aberdeen, Ohio.

Witnesses said the crash involved a pontoon boat and a speedboat. 

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly