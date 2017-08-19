KY man arrested on DUI charge after crash in McCracken County

On Saturday, August 19, at 12:18 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 200 block of Wildcat Trace for a reported single vehicle crash.

The investigation showed that 61-year-old Darrell W. Sullivan of Kevil, Kentucky, was operating a brown 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup south on Wildcat Trace. Sullivan’s vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in front of a private residence.

Sullivan’s vehicle continued through a private drive, causing damage to an underground utility box and struck the residence located at 265 Wildcat Trace.

It was determined the Sullivan was operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was taken into custody and transported to the McCracken Regional Jail without incident.

Sullivan was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol >.08 first offense, aggravated circumstances (misdemeanor) and criminal mischief first degree (felony).

No injuries were reported in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Randy’s Towing.

