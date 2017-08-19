Doug Ghim, Doc Redman advance to US Amateur final at Riviera

By GREG BEACHAMAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Doug Ghim and Doc Redman advanced to the 36-hole final of the U.S. Amateur with semifinal victories Saturday at Riviera Country Club.

Ghim beat Theo Humphrey 2 and 1 in his latest outstanding performance, while Redman lost a late lead before holding off Mark Lawrence Jr. up.

Ghim and Redman will play Sunday to determine the winner of the 117th edition of the tournament.

Ghim is the Big 12's Player of the Year at the University of Texas, and he has comfortably won most of his matches this week. He led 4 up down the back nine in the semifinal, but a few hiccups allowed Humphrey to halve the lead.

But the Chicago-area native finished strong on the 17th, holing a tough par putt to end it with his father carrying his bag and his family cheering from the gallery a few steps away.

Redman plays at Clemson, but has spent the past three summers caddying for extra money back home in North Carolina. He is heading back to school immediately after the weekend, but he continued his late-week surge after a self-described "horrendous" performance during stroke play.

Redman held a lead from the fourth to the 17th hole, but Lawrence evened it with a long, gutsy eagle putt on the 17th. Undeterred, Redman calmly made par on the 18th and won it when Lawrence had putting problems.

