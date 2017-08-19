Elate rallies to win Grade 1 Alabama for fillies at Saratoga - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Elate rallies to win Grade 1 Alabama for fillies at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) - Elate rallied in the stretch to win the $600,000 Alabama for 3-year-old fillies by 5 1/2 lengths at Saratoga.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Elate ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.19 and paid $10.60, $6 and $4.20 at 4-1 odds on Saturday.

It Tiz Well, the early pacesetter, returned $13.40 and $7.80 at 13-1 odds.

Salty was another head back in third and paid $4.50 to show in the 137th running of the Grade 1 race.

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott earned his third career Alabama victory.

