Sheriff: Man killed in two-car crash on I-69

A Tennessee man is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Madisonville.

According to the Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office, Harold Johnson and his passenger were driving southbound near the Highway 41 exit around 10:30 Saturday morning when he lost control of his car and ran through the median into on-coming traffic.

We're told he was hit by another vehicle.

Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died, authorities said.

We're told Johnson's wife was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

