Sheriff: Person killed in two-car crash

One person is dead after a two-car crash on I-69 in Hopkins County.

According to the Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Office, Harold Johnson and his passenger were driving southbound when he lost control of his car and entered the median.

We're told he continued through the median into the northbound lane and was hit by another car driven by Darique Carter.

Johnson was transported to the hospital where he died, authorities said.

Johnson's passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Carter was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

