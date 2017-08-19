Scuba divers view solar eclipse from underwater

Most people will be viewing the eclipse, through those special solar eclipse glasses or some other home-made method.

However, a couple hundred people at Hopkinsville's Penny-Royal Scuba Center will watch the eclipse underwater!

They plan to get in the water about 1 p.m. and stay in it for about an hour.

As long as the water isn't too murky, they should have no problem seeing the sun from under the surface.

"Seeing the sun, it won't look like it normally would up here because you got the winds blowing the surface of the water and it's got the ripples and stuff, but you'll still be able to see where the sun is," said Kris Tapp, an employee at the Pennyroyal Scuba Center.

Tapp said being underwater does not eliminate the need for divers to protect their eyes.

They'll use special NASA approved solar filters.

If you aren't going to watch the eclipse underwater or be able to watch it outside, you can watch it on our live stream here.

