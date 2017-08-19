Hopkinsville goes by "Eclipseville" temporarily, holds annual summer festival

Hopkinsville is going by the name "Eclipseville" this weekend because it will be one of the best places in the country to see the moon block out 100 percent of the sun.

Town officials moved their annual summer festival from July to this weekend in order to capitalize on the huge number of people coming to visit.

We caught up with one man who was in town for the upcoming Day of Darkness.

"We're traveling for the summer in a motorhome, and this was the closest to our location now. We're looking forward to it; it's going to be quite an event," said Ron Lewis from Athens, Georgia. "We're undecided as to how big a crowd we're going to encounter on Monday. We're looking and scouting out the area, to see where we can park."

The city of Hopkinsville was even handing out eclipse glasses and other eclipse-related paraphernalia to people at the festival.

