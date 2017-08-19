Part of Interstate 71 closed due to deadly single-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 71 North is closed at Zorn Avenue due to a single-vehicle crash.

Metrosafe confirms, LMPD and EMS responded to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at I-71 and the Watterson Expressway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Authorities later confirmed one person was transported from that scene and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The closure is expected to last at least five hours.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.