Leah Pritchett tops NHRA qualifying with record run

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) - Leah Pritchett's NHRA-record pass help up Saturday at Brainerd International Speedway in Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals qualifying.

Pritchett took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel with her Friday night run of 3.640 seconds at 330.63 mph, the quickest pass in NHRA history. She broke her own Top Fuel record of 3.658 set in Arizona in February.

"Brainerd is the epitome of throw-down central, so that's what we did last night," Pritchett said. "Today was about getting ready for Sunday. Obviously, our national record gave us, delivered us, blessed us with a green hat but Q4 today was looking pretty good for us. We threw down last night and today was just about race day."

Robert Hight broke the Funny Car time record Friday with a 3.793 at 338.00 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS, and that also stood as the top mark Saturday. He set the speed record of 339.87 last month at Sonoma.

Tanner Gray topped the Pro Stock field, and Hector Arana Jr. was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle, also both with their Friday runs. Gray had a 6.607 at 208.617 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Arana had a 6.879 at 194.24 on a Buell.

