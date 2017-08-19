KY town pays tribute to "alien encounter" through celebration

Interstate 71 North is closed at Zorn Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.More >>
Interstate 71 North is closed at Zorn Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.More >>
Isolated showers and storms will dot WAVE country early this evening. Brief heavy rain and a little lightning are the main hazards.More >>
Isolated showers and storms will dot WAVE country early this evening. Brief heavy rain and a little lightning are the main hazards.More >>
An exciting new sporting event can be seen, and heard, in Louisville this weekend.More >>
An exciting new sporting event can be seen, and heard, in Louisville this weekend.More >>
Thousands of dollars disappeared from a little league team's bank account, and now a police officer is under investigation.More >>
Thousands of dollars disappeared from a little league team's bank account, and now a police officer is under investigation.More >>
LMPD said Enix may face even more charges as the investigation continues.More >>
LMPD said Enix may face even more charges as the investigation continues.More >>