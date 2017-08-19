Arrogate second as Collected wins Pacific Classic

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) - Collected beat 3-5 favorite Arrogate by a half-length in the $1 million Pacific Classic, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish at Del Mar.



Ridden by Martin Garcia, Collected ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.70 on Saturday at the seaside track north of San Diego. He paid $8, $2.80 and $2.20 as the 3-1 second choice.



The 4-year-old chestnut colt held off the furious late rush of Arrogate, the richest thoroughbred in racing history who was trying to bounce back from a stunning fourth-place finish in the San Diego Handicap last month on the same track. Arrogate returned $2.60 and $2.10.



Accelerate, who beat Arrogate by 15 1/4 lengths in the San Diego, was another 3 3/4 lengths back in third. He paid $2.20.



Curlin Road was fourth in the seven-horse field.

