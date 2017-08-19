Getting to know Hopkinsville: Your local distillery

With the solar eclipse just two days away, Hopkinsville is getting a lot of attention. (Source: Sharon Yoo/ WAVE 3 News)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the solar eclipse just two days away, Hopkinsville is getting a lot of attention.

WAVE 3 News has been roaming the town, getting to know its' people, and what the city has to offer. On Saturday, we stopped at a local distillery with a unique eclipse product that is flying off the shelves.

It's called Space Moonshine, and it's being distilled at the Casey Jones Distillery. The limited batch is made from corn that was sent to the sky.

"Only in the past year and a half have we opened it up to a full-time business," A.J Jones said.

Jones is the master distiller and co-owner of Casey Jones Distillery. Their distillery is located right where the moon will cover the sun.

"It's named after my grandfather," Jones explained. "His name was Casey Jones and he was a moonshiner and a still builder back when it was Prohibition."

Jones and his wife Peg Hays' distillery could not be in a better spot. The grounds they also own is also playing host to thousands of visitors this weekend, like Mike Keller.

Keller says he came down from Cincinnati for the experience. By his side, a decades-old telescope that he says he received as his birthday gift when he was around 10-years-old.

"I'm excited to be here, once in my lifetime, 2024 is coming so I'm lucky enough to see maybe two," Keller said.

A digital clock Jones and Hays have set up inside the distillery gift shop counts down the seconds until the big solar event. The crowd grows by the minute.

The interest that people have in what they offer is out of this world.

"We made space total eclipse moonshine" Hays said.

Their clear glass bottle decorated with a slick black label is the closest anyone is going to get to tasting the solar eclipse. Hays and Jones say it's made from corn that was sent in a balloon 20 miles up into the sky.

"Austin Peay University in Tennessee, the astronomy club approached us about sending some corn up to space in their weather balloon," Jones said.

Whether it's experimental space moonshine, or a vintage telescope by your side during the eclipse experience, Hoptown wants everyone to walk away with an awesome experience.

"If you do have an eclipse with this, we guarantee that it will last longer than two minutes and 40 seconds," Jones said, referring to his moonshine.

The owners are expecting more than four thousand people on their camping grounds on Monday.

