Thousands gather for special eclipse concert in Madisonville

The eclipse is bringing excitement to the sky, but it's also bringing excitement on the ground in Madisonville with Rodney Atkins and Jennifer Nettles playing a special eclipse weekend concert.

Folks in Madisonville have been feeling the heat while enjoying a big outdoor concert.

Visitors are flooding Madisonville this weekend ahead of the eclipse.

We're told around 7,000 people came out to Ballard Convention Center to see the show.

Our Krista McEnany has been there to catch the whole thing.

