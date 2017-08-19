Dick Gregory, comedian and civil rights activist, dies at 84

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory, seen In this 2012 file photo, has died. He was 84. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(RNN) - Dick Gregory, the groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist, has died, his family has confirmed. He was 84.

His son, Christian Gregory, posted Thursday on Instagram that his father had been hospitalized with a "serious but stable medical condition" on Aug. 12.

It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend…

In the Instagram post, Christian Gregory said, "At soon to be chronologically 85, my father's true age far exceeds that. A life well-lived but heavily sacrificed, has definitively taken its toll. Laughter is truly good medicine. I've watched my father for a lifetime heal the world. Today he is in need of your healing."

Gregory's publicist, Steve Jaffe, said the family has asked for privacy and that a full statement and details about his death and funeral would be released Sunday.

A show Gregory was to perform in Atlanta with Paul Mooney had been postponed to run Aug. 30-31 because of Gregory's illness. Last week, Gregory sent a tweet to fans apologizing for the delay his hospitalization caused, adding, "I think they are enjoying all of the laughter coming from my room."

In the 1960s, Gregory was the first black comic to perform in major nightclubs in front of white audiences. By the '70s he appeared on all the major late-night TV talk shows. The bulk of his material was satirizing segregation and race relations, and for material he would strip timely articles about race out of newspapers and magazines.

Gregory, a St. Louis native, got his big break in 1961 at Chicago's Playboy Club as a replacement act. Hugh Hefner, who had seen Gregory performing in black nightclubs, paid him $50 for that performance. He was so popular that the gig lasted three years and resulted in a 1963 profile in Time Magazine, which called him "The first Negro comedian to make his way into the nightclub big time."

Before Gregory accepted The Tonight Show's invitation, he insisted that he be allowed to sit next to host Jack Paar after his routine, something a black performer had never done. His salary at the Playboy Club jumped to $5,000 a night. He was rich and famous, but he channeled it into helping others.

A friend of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers, Dick Gregory became one of the memorable faces of the civil rights movement, speaking at voter registration rallies in Mississippi and taking part in the famous march in Selma, AL. He was shot during the 1965 Watts riots and arrested in Washington during a Vietnam protest. In 1980, he went to Tehran to try to negotiate the release of Americans being held in Iran.

He stopped performing in clubs in and hit the lecture circuit. Until recently, he was doing more than 200 lectures a year, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Just after news of his death, fellow performers and activists took to social media.

Film directory Ava Duvernay, who helmed Selma and 13th, tweeted a repost of one of Gregory's recent statements, a reflection on life and his belief that "love will always be triumphant over hate."

You taught us and loved us. Thank you, #DickGregory.

Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP — John Legend

About being black in America Dick Gregory has passed away, Condolences to his family and to us who won't have his insight 2 lean on

R.I.P — Whoopi Goldberg

