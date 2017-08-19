Petition signatures grow, push to remove statue continues

The push to move the statue comes after a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The push to move the statue comes after a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
With the solar eclipse just two days away, Hopkinsville is getting a lot of attention. WAVE 3 News has been roaming the town, getting to know its people and what the city has to offer.More >>
With the solar eclipse just two days away, Hopkinsville is getting a lot of attention. WAVE 3 News has been roaming the town, getting to know its people and what the city has to offer.More >>
Interstate 71 North is closed at Zorn Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.More >>
Interstate 71 North is closed at Zorn Avenue due to a multiple-vehicle crash.More >>
Isolated showers and storms will dot WAVE country early this evening. Brief heavy rain and a little lightning are the main hazards.More >>
Isolated showers and storms will dot WAVE country early this evening. Brief heavy rain and a little lightning are the main hazards.More >>
An exciting new sporting event can be seen, and heard, in Louisville this weekend.More >>
An exciting new sporting event can be seen, and heard, in Louisville this weekend.More >>