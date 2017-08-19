Inmate back in KSP custody after turning himself in

Kentucky State Police (KSP) were requesting the public's assistance in finding an escaped inmate on Saturday.

We're told the inmate escaped custody from the Webster County Detention Center around 8:30 p.m. Aaron Conrad, 38-years-old, turned himself in at the Webster County Jail, sometime before 12 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from KSP.

Conrad, who was in the Webster County Jail for fleeing or evading police and burglary, is being charged with Escape 2nd Degree.

