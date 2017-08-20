Undisputed champ: Crawford stops Indongo in 3rd round

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Cesar Ruiz, left, connects with Steve Nelson in the second round of a light heavyweight bout in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Nelson won the fight by unanimous decision.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). Shakur Stevenson, left, lands a punch on David Paz in the sixth round of a super featherweight bout in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Stevenson won the fight by unanimous decision.

By ERIC OLSONAP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Terence Crawford stopped Julius Indongo in the third round Saturday night to become the undisputed world champion at 140 pounds.

Crawford sent Indongo to the canvas with a right to the body in the last minute of the second round and just missed with a massive left hook before the bell. Midway through the third round, Crawford caught Indongo with a left hook to the body that put him down writhing in pain.

The fight was the first four-belt unification bout since 2004, when Bernard Hopkins stopped Oscar De La Hoya to claim all the belts in the 160-pound division. Crawford came in with the WBC and WBO belts; Indongo, from Namibia, was the WBA and IBF champion.

Crawford (32-0, 23 knockouts) was in his home state for the fifth time in nine fights but for the first time in Lincoln. Indongo (22-1, 11 knockouts) was fighting for the first time in the United States after winning bouts in Russia and Scotland to win his titles.

