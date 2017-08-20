Baby overdoses on heroin; mother arrested

The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia. (Source: Yorktown Police Department/WISH/CNN)

YORKTOWN, IN (WISH/CNN) – A mother from Indiana is facing charges after her 1-month-old son overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with naloxone.

Diasha Clark, 26, the baby’s mother, found him with a small plastic bag in his mouth Wednesday night, according to court documents.

The bag had a powdery substance in it, now believed to be heroin.

Prosecutors say a cousin rushed the baby to the hospital after he stopped breathing.

“First of all, you have the addict who chooses to take the drug, but then when people who don’t make that choice to take the drugs are impacted or hurt in some way, I think that’s angering,” said Eric Hoffman, chief deputy prosecutor for Delaware County, IN.

The baby’s cousin told investigators Clark didn’t want her son to go to the hospital. Even though he was unresponsive, she said he would be fine.

Clark was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.

Parents in the area describe the case as heartbreaking, with one mother saying she can’t imagine how anyone could put their child in danger like that.

“It just makes me very sad. My child is one month old, and I just look at him and he’s so, so innocent. It just makes me so sad when they are put in these situations that are so beyond their control,” said parent Alyssa Kreitl.

Unfortunately, Hoffman says this likely isn’t the only child being placed in harm’s way due to drugs.

“I’m sure there are a lot that live in that horrible environment where they see their parents use heroin, abuse heroin, are there for heroin deals,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WISH, Yorktown Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.