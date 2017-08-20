Teen charged as adult in crash that killed 2 sisters

The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The mother faces charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and reckless possession of paraphernalia.More >>
The groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist has died, social media posts from his family report.More >>
The groundbreaking African-American comedian and civil rights activist has died, social media posts from his family report.More >>
Caught on camera: After a woman was pulled over for driving erratically, she failed a sobriety test and a child in the backseat was removed from the car.More >>
Caught on camera: After a woman was pulled over for driving erratically, she failed a sobriety test and a child in the backseat was removed from the car.More >>