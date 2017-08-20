Teen charged as adult in crash that killed 2 sisters

Haleigh, 17, and Callie, 8, Fullerton died instantly while their mother was seriously injured when the car crashed into their house. (Source: WLFI/CNN)

CLINTON COUNTY, IN (WLFI/CNN) – A 17-year-old driver accused of crashing her car into a house in Indiana last month and killing two children will be tried as an adult.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alia Sierra, 17, had opiates in her system when she crashed into the Fullerton home in July, instantly killing 17-year-old Haleigh and 8-year-old Callie.

The girls’ mother, Bridget Fullerton, was severely injured.

"You do everything you can to keep your child safe. Your child is home. They're in the living room. You know where they are. You know what they're doing, and then, within a matter of seconds, they're gone,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Christine Smith.

Investigators determined Sierra was driving at about 107 mph when the crash happened.

Sierra faces 10 felony charges, including reckless homicide, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The 17-year-old pleaded not guilty in her first court appearance Friday. This comes after her case was waived from juvenile court into adult court.

"When we looked at the case, we made the determination that adult court was the appropriate filing for it,” Smith said.

But Sierra’s attorney, Steven Knecht, believes things could change.

"The law does allow for her to remain in juvenile court, and we feel that's in her best interest,” Knecht said.

The attorney says he plans to file an appeal.

Based on the severity of the charges and Sierra’s age, the prosecution is confident that justice will be served.

"But from the evidence that was presented, we believe it will stay in adult court,” Smith said.

Sierra’s trial is scheduled for November.

