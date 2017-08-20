Girl, 4, allegedly duct taped to chair at daycare

The girl’s mother says the daycare never contacted her to say an incident occurred. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI/CNN) – The parents of a 4-year-old in Missouri are demanding answers after a picture surfaced, allegedly showing their daughter duct taped to a chair while at daycare.

Parents Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans say they were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent a picture that appears to show their 4-year-old daughter duct taped in a chair.

"I'm looking at a picture of my daughter duck taped to a chair, and her facial expression, I can just imagine how she felt," Brooks said.

Brooks believes the picture was taken while her daughter was a student at the Little Learners of Florissant daycare.

The mother says she didn’t know anything was wrong until she was contacted by the DCFS and the daycare has never contacted her or her family to tell them something was wrong or that an incident occurred.

Now, the parents are on a mission to find out what happened and why.

"I won't be happy until that daycare is shut down, for one, and whoever did this to my child, whoever it is, either – it's not an either – she needs to be in jail,” Evans said.

The daycare did not respond to attempts to contact them regarding the allegation that one of their employees is responsible.

The family says something needs to be done and soon.

"Seeing your child duck taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you're not there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state,” Evans said.

Amid the investigation, Brooks has a warning for other families.

"Double check on these daycares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe,” she said.

