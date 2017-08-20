Expanded Louisville smoking ban goes into effect

The expanded law went into effect Monday, Aug. 21. (Source: Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Smoking in Louisville bars, restaurants and most public buildings is now against the law.

The expanded law went into effect Monday, Aug. 21. It adds e-cigarettes and hookah to the city's indoor smoking ban. Established hookah bars that don't sell food or alcohol are exempt as are shops that sell e-cigarettes can allow customers to sample them.

The legislation was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer on May 22 and city officials said the move will make all of us healthier.

"Heart disease and cancer are our top two causes of death here in Louisville," Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville Metro's Health Director, said. "Both are related to smoking so anything we can do to protect the public from secondhand exposure will really help improve our health outcomes here in the city."

The health department conducted an online study that found 58-percent of people supported the expanded smoking ban.

Updated smoke-free window decals for are available for Louisville businesses. To learn more about the ban, click here.

