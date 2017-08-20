Ocampos red as Marseille draws; Neymar set for home debut

By JEROME PUGMIREAP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) - Lucas Ocampos missed a late chance to score an injury-time winner and then got sent off as Marseille drew 1-1 at home to Angers on Sunday.

The Argentine forward latched onto a headed flick from striker Valere Germain and sprinted into the penalty area. But rather than shoot, Ocampos cut inside from the left but lost control of the ball. As he tried to get it back, he recklessly lunged into defender Romain Thomas, catching him just below the knee.

Ocampos reacted angrily after being shown a straight red by referee Jerome Miguelgorry, as did Marseille coach Rudi Garcia - who marched onto the field to protest. But there was no doubt about the decision, and Thomas was lucky to escape without injury.

Earlier, Clinton Njie made it three goals in three games to put Marseille ahead in the 17th minute.

The Cameroon forward showed great awareness to collect a loose ball in the penalty area following a cross from the right, swivel past two defenders and poke the ball inside the right post.

He was then hurt in a challenge and went off with a thigh injury late in the half, replaced by Germain.

Striker Karl Toko Ekambi curled in a fine equalizer for Angers from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st.

Marseille has seven points and is in fourth place, while Angers is seventh with five.

FLOWING MOVE

Caen's second goal in a 2-0 win at Lille came after a flowing team move involving more than 10 passes.

The ball went from midfield to the right flank and then over to the left, where Ronny Rodelin guided it back over to the right for strike partner Ivan Santini to score at the far post in the 69th minute.

Defender Damien Da Silva headed in the opening goal for Caen after five minutes.

WAITING FOR NEYMAR

Neymar was set for his home debut later Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain faced Toulouse.

Neymar scored last weekend when PSG eased to a 3-0 win at Guingamp .

But PSG won't be underestimating a Toulouse side that drew against and beat PSG last season. Toulouse coach Pascal Dupraz has beaten PSG three times, the highest number for an opposing coach since Qatari investors took over PSG in June, 2011 and invested hundreds of millions on players.

Neymar recently joined from Barcelona for a world record 222 million euros ($262 million).

