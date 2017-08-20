Vehicle crashes into Little Caesars in Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vehicle crashes into Little Caesars in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Dispatch has confirmed an accident, which did cause injuries, at the Little Caesars on Frederica Street.

The vehicle has been removed from the building.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

