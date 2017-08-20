Garbine Muguruza, Grigor Dimitrov win 1st Cincinnati titles

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got another trophy in her breakthrough summer, beating a player who can't quite get to No. 1.
Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 for her first Western & Southern Open title Sunday, needing only 56 minutes to extend her run of success. She also denied Halep yet another chance to ascend to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.
It was a big disappointment for Halep - the third time this season that she needed one more win to move up to No. 1 and couldn't get it. She came up short at the French Open and Wimbledon as well.
In the men's bracket, seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP Masters title, beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5. The Bulgarian had never played a Masters final.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
Republican leaders tiptoe around President Donald Trump's extraordinary remarks on white supremacists as the GOP grapples with an escalating political crisisMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
People who get DNA test results about their risk of disease often don't change their health habitsMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence is finishing up a visit to Chile by trying to assure business leaders that the U.S. wants to continue to trade with and invest in the regionMore >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
President Donald Trump, pressured by corporate America over his response to the Charlottesville unrest, announced the end of a pair of advisory business councils.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC with such creations as Cheetos meatballs, Cheetos crusted fried pickles and Mac n' Cheetos.More >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep top White House strategist Steve BannonMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A 61-story skyscraper nearing completion in downtown San Francisco is remaking the city's iconic skyline and has sparked a debate about architecture and the futureMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>
A combative President Donald Trump insists "there is blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, VirginiaMore >>