Garbine Muguruza, Grigor Dimitrov win 1st Cincinnati titles

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza got another trophy in her breakthrough summer, beating a player who can't quite get to No. 1.

Muguruza defeated Simona Halep 6-1, 6-0 for her first Western & Southern Open title Sunday, needing only 56 minutes to extend her run of success. She also denied Halep yet another chance to ascend to No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

It was a big disappointment for Halep - the third time this season that she needed one more win to move up to No. 1 and couldn't get it. She came up short at the French Open and Wimbledon as well.

In the men's bracket, seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov won his first ATP Masters title, beating Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 7-5. The Bulgarian had never played a Masters final.

