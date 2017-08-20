IMAGES: Kentucky's Darkest Day from Dan Dry

Starting Aug. 14, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.More >>
Through the first day of school, parents and guardians can dial (502) 485-RIDE and talk to a JCPS team member about their child’s bus number, bus stop and other transportation related questions.More >>
Many have flocked to Hopkinsville, KY to see the marvel that is Kentucky's Darkest Day. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Dan Dry has been scoping out the scene.More >>
Many have flocked to Hopkinsville, KY to see the marvel that is Kentucky's Darkest Day. Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Dan Dry has been scoping out the scene.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.More >>
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.More >>
We expect to stay dry today with a mix of sun, clouds and eclipse.More >>
We expect to stay dry today with a mix of sun, clouds and eclipse.More >>