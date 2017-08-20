SLIDESHOW: Kentucky's Darkest Day from Dan Dry

Kentucky's Darkest Day is August 21, 2017.More >>
Kentucky's Darkest Day is August 21, 2017.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 8th Street and Crestview Court at 3:20 a.m. Monday, according to Clark County dispatchers.More >>
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.More >>
The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near the Fern Valley Road exit.More >>
We expect to stay dry today with a mix of sun, clouds and eclipse.More >>
We expect to stay dry today with a mix of sun, clouds and eclipse.More >>