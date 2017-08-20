Prosecutors: Chicago slaying was part of sexual fantasy

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say the fatal stabbing of a hairstylist in Chicago was part of a sexual fantasy hatched online between a professor and university employee.
An Illinois state prosecutor told an initial court hearing in Chicago on Saturday that the plan was to kill someone and then for the two men to kill themselves.
Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. The Michigan native who had been living in Chicago was found last month in Lathem's high-rise Chicago condo.
Chicago police have said Cornell-Duranleau suffered more than 40 stab wounds, including "mutilations," to his upper body.
Lahtem and Warren surrendered peacefully to police in California on Aug. 4 after an eight-day manhunt.
