US beats Europe in Solheim Cup in Iowa

By LUKE MEREDITHAP Sports Writer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won singles matches Sunday to help the U.S. beat Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play. The Americans also won the Cup in 2015 and are 10-5 in the biennial tournament.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up after Hall missed a 4-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

Lexi Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved Karine Icher.

