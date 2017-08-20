NBA investigating Lakers amid George tampering allegation

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA says it has opened an investigation to see if the Los Angeles Lakers tampered with Paul George while he was under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The probe is being handled by the New York-based law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and the NBA said the Lakers have cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

Neither the Lakers nor the Pacers immediately offered any public comment Sunday, and the NBA said it asked the teams to refrain from commenting.

George is a four-time All-Star and Los Angeles native who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this offseason. The Pacers traded him after George told them he planned to leave Indiana as a free agent next summer.

