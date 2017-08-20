Flowers' grand slam helps Newcomb, Braves top Reds 8-1

By CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Tyler Flowers' grand slam broke open a close game in Atlanta's six-run fifth inning, Sean Newcomb earned his first home win and the Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday.

Newcomb (2-7) allowed five hits in five scoreless innings for his first victory since June 27 at San Diego. The rookie left-hander improved to 1-6 in eight starts at SunTrust Park.

The Braves led 2-0 before the big fifth against Reds reliever Drew Storen. Atlanta scored four runs in the inning before Storen got his first out. Brandon Phillips singled and moved to third on Freddie Freeman's ground-rule double. An intentional walk to Nick Markakis loaded the bases before Flowers' homer to left field.

Phillips and Freeman each had three hits for Atlanta.

The Reds were denied their first series sweep in Atlanta since 2009. Storen gave up six runs while getting only two outs.

