Amber Alert issued for North Carolina child possibly headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Sunday for a child they believe may be headed to Louisville.

Trinity Lakin McGraw, 8, was described as a white female, four feet tall, 53 pounds. She has long, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long nightgown with watermelons on it.

Police believe Patrick Ryan McGraw is her abductor, he is a white male, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds. He is bald, with blue eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his left calf, a clock tattoo on his right shoulder with "Trinity" writing on it.

Authorities said they may be in a grey 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RDG2198, possibly traveling to Louisville.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, or the Stokes County Sheriff at 336-593-8787.

