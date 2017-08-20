Eclipse tourists help boost local economy

Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Hopkinsville to view the eclipse.

That means big bucks for the local economy.

Travelers from all over the country are spending money in local restaurants and hotels.

We spoke to a group of campers from Michigan who said they've seen license plates from 36 states since they arrived in Hopkinsville.

They believe the tourism money is a big boost for such a small community.

"I heard a stat that it was going to bring millions of dollars into the economy, and it allows people like us to see something," Jeff Jones, a visitor from Michigan said. "I mean, I've never been down to this area before, so it allows me to see an area that I've never been to before, and it seems really nice down here."

There are already thousands of people in downtown Hopkinsville, and that number is expected to grow as the eclipse gets closer.

