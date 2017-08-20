KSP adds patrols in anticipation of Twin Bridge eclipse traffic

The rush is on to the Path of Totality.

There's already construction going on the Twin Bridges that's restricted traffic to one lane in both directions.

We're told KSP has been prepping for the eclipse using the same planning methods used in natural disasters.

Aside from the usual two car patrols along the Twin Bridges, there will be several floating patrol cars in the area.

KSP said they're expecting southbound traffic to be congested early in the day, and then northbound traffic to back up towards the evening.

KSP said they're expecting the most congestion to be farther down on the parkway. They'll be working closely with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible and clean up any accidents that may occur.

There are also a lot of people who commute to work. They said they'll rely on backroads.

Trooper Corey King said traffic usually backs up all the way back to Evansville by the Twin Bridges and that's just on a normal day.

KSP has also issued a warning out to anyone thinking about watching the eclipse on the shoulder of the highway. They say to only pull over if it's an emergency or you will be towed.

KSP will also tow any disabled or abandoned vehicles along I-24, I-69, the Pennyrile Parkway, Western Kentucky Parkway and KY-91 during the eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.