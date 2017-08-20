Hundreds fill downtown Hopkinsville for festival

Hundreds of people filled downtown Hopkinsville for the Hoptown Festival ahead of the eclipse.

The smell of barbecue filled the streets as hungry eclipse fans took in the sights and sounds of downtown.

We spoke with one Hopkinsville man who runs a barbecue business on the weekends. He told us he tripled the number of supplies he usually orders to meet the demands of the large crowds expected.

"I got ribs, pork, chicken, polish sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, brisket, anything they want I'm ready for them," said Charles White who was barbecuing at the festival.

White said he expects to sell a few hundred pounds of pork and other types of meat.

