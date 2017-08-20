Eclipse merchants from across U.S. come to Hopkinsville

Food vendors aren't the only merchants in Hopkinsville for the eclipse.

We spoke with one vendor who drove 10 hours from Ohio.

Norman Forbush is in town selling shirts, hats, buttons, and eclipse glasses. He said he's already sold a few hundred shirts.

He's excited about seeing the eclipse. He said he has never seen one before, and the long drive is worth it to witness such a rare event.

"I have t-shirts, I have hats, buttons, glasses. I have five different types of buttons, and I have 10 different types of hats," Forbush told us. "I'm excited about it. I missed the first one because I was only 9-years-old."

Forbush also warned people who were buying eclipse glasses to make sure the glasses they buy are certified.

He said he's seen several fakes which can damage your eyes.

