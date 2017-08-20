Visitor from Vatican travels to witness eclipse in Hopkinsville

Visitors are coming to western Kentucky from all over the world to see the eclipse.

One man who gave a special presentation has traveled over 5,000 miles from the Vatican to witness it in Hopkinsville.

We were outside Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville where a large crowd gathered to see Brother Guy Consolmagno from the Vatican.

Brother Guy serves as the Director of the Vatican Observatory. He's worked under three popes.

His presentation was titled Faith and Science.

He told 14 News when talking about the relationship between faith and science he does not do it using theological principles or quotes from the Bible. Instead, he'll tell stories from his life as an astronomer at the Vatican.

"Nobody remembers the deep theological stuff, you remember the stories," he told us. "Jesus taught in parables. Stories are how you communicate complicated ideas and make them come alive."

The event lasted until 8 p.m.

