NC 8-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday night in North Carolina for an 8-year-old girl in a child abduction case after she was found safe in Kentucky, officials said.

Trinity Lakin McGraw is the subject of the Amber Alert, which was issued out of Stokes County. It was sent out Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Ryan McGraw was identified as the abductor, the alert said. Patrick McGraw is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, bald, with blue eyes and wearing a white T-shirt. He also has tattoos: a cross tattoo on his left calf and a clock tattoo on his right shoulder that also says ‘Trinity.’

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said that Trinity McGraw was located safe in Louisville, Kentucky and that Patrick Ryan McGraw was in custody. It was not immediately clear the charges McGraw was facing.

Trinity is 4 feet tall, weighs 53 pounds, has brown eyes, long hair and was wearing a long nightgown with a watermelon design when she was abducted, Amber Alert officials said. She was not wearing shoes or socks.

The pair were last seen traveling north in a gray 2016 Ford Focus on Frans Road in Westfield in Surry County. The car has a Georgia license plate of RDG-2198.

If you have any Information regarding this abduction, please call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department at 336 593-8787 or call 911.